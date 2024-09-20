7 Stunning Craters Formed On Earth Due To Asteroid Impacts

By: Manasi Kamble | September 20, 2024
Earth's craters show evidence of asteroid impacts. Reflecting on missed recent asteroid encounters, let us explore asteroids that hit earth and left their remarkable impacts.
Chicxulub Crater Situated in Yucatán, Mexico was formed by a collision with an asteroid approximately 65 million years ago. Scientists are of the opinion that it caused the extinction of the dinosaurs. The estimated diameter of the crater ranges from 106 to 186 miles.
Manicouagan Crater A large impact crater in Quebec, Canada. A crater, over 200 million years old, caused by an asteroid half the size of the one that killed the dinosaurs, is one of the oldest and visible from space.
Molokini Crater A moon-shaped volcanic crater that's partially submerged off the coast of Maui Hawaiʻi is about 230,000 years old.
Mount Bromo Crater Manicouagan Reservoir in Indonesia was created abput 45,000 years ago and has a active valcano. A 700 year old Ganesha idol has been placed believing that Ganesha will keep the valcano cool.
Acraman Crater Around 580 million years ago, a impact occurred in present-day Lake Acraman, Australia, creating a 56-mile-wide crater.
Sudbury Basin Around 1.8 billion years ago, Sudbury Basin in Ontario, Canada, was formed by an asteroid impact, making it one of Earth's largest impact structures at 81 miles in diameter.
SP Crater Situated in the San Francisco Volcanic Field, is a cinder cone volcano that can be found 25 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona. Believed to date back 55,000 years old.
Woodleigh Crater Estimated asteroid impact occurred 364 million years ago in Western Australia. The crater's exact size is uncertain, with reports ranging from 25 to 75 miles (40 to 120 kilometers).
Vredefort Crater Asteroid hit Earth approximately 2 billion years ago in Free State province of South Africa. The Vredefort Dome or Vredefort crater measures about 190 km in radius, earning it the title of the biggest impact structure on Earth.
