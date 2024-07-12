7 Signs That You Are Being Love Bombed By Your Partner

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 12, 2024
Some people use the manipulative technique known as "love bombing" to overwhelm someone with too much attention, care, and flattery in an attempt to take control and establish dependency.
Recognising these love bombs can save you from potential toxic relationships.
Receiving constant and exaggerated compliments that seem too much too soon can be the first sign. Frequent texts, calls, and messages that can feel overwhelming are also signs of love bombing.
Receiving expensive or extravagant gifts shortly after meeting or constant and intense displays of affection in public, often making you feel pressured or uncomfortable are signs that your partner is love bombing you.
Pushing for rapid progression in the relationship, such as moving in together or talking about marriage soon after meeting can be a sign that you are being love bombed.
Making you feel guilty for not reciprocating their intense feelings or for needing space and always seeking reassurance of your feelings for them are all signs that your partner might be love bombing you.