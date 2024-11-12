7 Signs Of Calcium Deficiency You Should Watch For

By: Rahul M | November 12, 2024
Calcium is essential for strong bones and overall health. A deficiency can lead to various health issues. Here are 7 signs to watch for that could indicate you’re not getting enough calcium:
Low calcium can cause muscle cramps, spasms or pain, especially in the thighs, arms, and underarms
Another sign of calcium deficiency is weakened bones and brittle nails, which increases the risk of fractures and osteoporosis over time
Calcium deficiency can cause low energy, fatigue, and sluggishness, as calcium is crucial for energy production and nerve health
A sign of severe calcium deficiency is tingling or numbness in the hands, feet, and around the mouth, as calcium is essential for nerve signaling
Calcium deficiency can weaken teeth and bones, leading to tooth decay, gum disease, and other oral health issues
Calcium deficiency can disrupt sleep, as calcium aids in melatonin production, which regulates sleep patterns, which can be the another sign of this issue
Weak bones and frequent fractures, even from minor injuries, can indicate you have calcium deficiency
Thanks For Reading!