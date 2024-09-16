7 Side Effects Of Sunscreen You Should Know

By: Rahul M | September 16, 2024
I'm sure many of us apply sunscreen every single day to protect our skin from the harsh UV rays. But did you know there are possible side effects linked to sunscreen?
Several sunscreens contain allergen chemicals like para amino benzoic acid (PABA), fragrance and preservatives that can lead to skin allergies like irritation, redness, itching and swelling
Some sunscreen can cause irritation to the hairy part of your body and lead to rashes, redness, pus-filled hair follicles and painful bumps
The chemicals in the product can also lead to a risk of cancer. Regular usage of sunscreen disrupts estrogen levels, causing the risk of breast cancer
A wrong sunscreen can adversely affect acne-prone skin and sensitive skin, leading to more skin problems
Avoid putting sunscreen near the delicate areas of your eyes as it can cause eye irritation and sensitivity
Sunscreen often includes heavy ingredients and chemicals that cannot suit sensitive skin types, increasing the risk of skin issues
It is extremely important to study your skin type and choose the right sunscreen for your skin, or with the recommendations from the dermatologist
