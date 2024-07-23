7 Side Effects Of Procrastination

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 23, 2024
When you spend a lot of time procrastinating, you tend to be late for every task you're currently performing. This adds to your stress.
Procrastination often results in wasted hours that could have been spent productively.
Frequent procrastination can lead to missed deadlines, affecting grades and job performance.
Procrastination over an extended period of time could leave you depressed and feeling hopeless. Remorse and regret might result from repeatedly postponing tasks.
People who rely on you may become frustrated by your procrastination, which may damage your relationships both personally and professionally.It may also result in disagreements and miscommunications with other people.
Long-term procrastination might result in low self-image and self-doubt. You can't learn new things and acquire new skills if you procrastinate.
It can also affect your health. Late-night rushes to meet deadlines can result in inadequate sleep, affecting overall health. Find ways to live in the moment. Practice it.