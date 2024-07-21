7 Seeds That Boost Memory & Improve Brain Health

By: Rahul M | July 21, 2024

Chia seeds are high in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidant properties, making them ideal for brain function. Consume it just by mixing it in water or making a chia pudding dish

All images from Canva

Sesame seeds contain several nutrients and antioxidant agents, sesamin and sesamolin, that benefit brain health and enhance memory

Flax seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids like alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which improve memory and brain health

Next is Quinoa seeds, which consists of amino acids and other essential nutrients that support brain function and sharpen memory

Pumpkin seeds are packed with vital nutrients such as zinc, magnesium, copper, iron, and others that are essential for brain health

Sunflower seeds are a great source of vitamin E and other antioxidants that shield brain cells from oxidative stress. Further, it also improves brain development

Lastly, Hemp seeds offer anti-inflammatory properties that are beneficial for brain function and improve the mind 

Thanks For Reading!

Feeling Stuck? Discover the Secret to Brain-Body-Mind Harmony
Find out More