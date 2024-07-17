7 Reasons Why You Should Exercise Before Breakfast

By: Rahul M | July 17, 2024

Exercising early in the morning before breakfast will boost your energy and productivity for the day. However, having a healthy and nutritious meal post-workout is important, which will also give you energy

All images from Canva

Working out an empty stomach helps burn more fat and promotes weight loss. Further, it also boosts the metabolism faster

If you start your day with exercising, it will calm your mind and body, reducing stress and anxiety

It also helps control diabetes as exercising in the morning before eating anything will protect against insulin resistance and glucose intolerance

Lighter exercises before breakfast will also boost your immunity system, protecting against viral infection and diseases

Lastly, working out before breakfast will control your sugar and caffeine addiction. Further, promoting better heart health

Thanks For Reading!

