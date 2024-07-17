7 Reasons Why You Should Consume 3 Dates Everyday

By: Rahul M | July 17, 2024
You might not know this but sometimes, the simplest of foods can have the maximum benefits. Same is with dates. This tropical fruit of the palm has multiple health benefits when you consume 3 dates a day.
Dates are packed with essential nutrients and minerals. They contain potassium, magnesium, vitamin B6, and fibre. They help in maintaining overall health
Dates have high fibre content due to which they act as a natural laxative that aids in digestion.
Dates can be a quick snack that is full of good carbs, sugar and fructose. It also keeps you satiated for a long time.
Studies have shown that dates help in reducing cholesterol levels and prevent heart diseases.
Dates are rich in potassium. This supports good nerve function. Hence, it helps in better brain health.
While dates taste sweet, they have low low glycemic index. Hence, they help in maintaining blood sugar level.