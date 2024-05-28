7 Reasons Why You Should Avoid Wearing High Heels

By: Rahul M | May 28, 2024
Wearing high heels can lead to conditions like Plantar Fascia due to overstretching, inflaming and tearing in the ligament.
According to a study by Harvard, wearing footwear with two-inch heels leads to 23% more strain on the inner knee than flat footwear.
Regular heel wearer are most likely to develop conditions like osteoarthritis in their knees.
High heels can damage your bones and ligaments severely.
Walking in heels affects your body posture. You force your body to walk in an awkward position that damages your lower back, knees and hips.
Regular use of high heels can cause a high risk of Bunions, a condition of big toe joint improper alignment.
Regularly wearing high heels can cause foot aches and blisters.