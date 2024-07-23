7 Reasons Why You Experience Hair Fall During Monsoon

By: Rahul M | July 23, 2024
Due to the monsoon, there is a high level of moisture and humidity in the weather, which leads to the growth of fungal infections on the scalp and dandruff, causing hair loss
All images from Canva
Additionally, excessive moisture weakens hair, leading to breakage and hair fall during rainy days
Hair exposure to rainwater leads to scalp damage and weakened hair strands, promoting hair loss and weak hair
One of the common causes of hair fall is a lack of nutrition in your diet. Vitamin and nutrient deficiency in your dietary pattern negativity affects hair health
Hair loss is also caused by the frequent use of harsh shampoos and chemical hair products. Instead, opt for a natural hair care routine to promote hair growth
A weak immune system can also contribute to overall health, including hair health and lowers growth of new hair
Lastly, excessive stress levels in your body can affect your hair health, causing hair loss
Thanks For Reading!