7 Reasons Why Marriages Fail

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 28, 2024

Marraiges can fail due to numerous reasons. Here are a few reasons why a married couple might decide to seperate

All images from Canva

Trust is the foundation of a marriage. Lying, cheating, or hiding things can break that trust

When couples stop talking openly about their feelings, problems, and needs, misunderstandings build up

Over time, people can change. If couples don’t grow together or support each other’s growth, they may drift apart

If problems aren’t solved or always avoided, they can pile up and cause resentment

Physical and emotional closeness is important. If one or both partners feel distant or ignored, the bond weakens

Sometimes, people expect marriage to solve all their problems. When reality doesn’t match those expectations, disappointment can lead to failure