7 Reasons Why Marriages Fail

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 28, 2024
Marraiges can fail due to numerous reasons. Here are a few reasons why a married couple might decide to seperate
Trust is the foundation of a marriage. Lying, cheating, or hiding things can break that trust
When couples stop talking openly about their feelings, problems, and needs, misunderstandings build up
Over time, people can change. If couples don’t grow together or support each other’s growth, they may drift apart
If problems aren’t solved or always avoided, they can pile up and cause resentment
Physical and emotional closeness is important. If one or both partners feel distant or ignored, the bond weakens
Sometimes, people expect marriage to solve all their problems. When reality doesn’t match those expectations, disappointment can lead to failure