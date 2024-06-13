7 Reasons Why Blood Donation Is Important

By: Rahul M | June 13, 2024
World Donor Day is observed on June 13 every year. It is observed to spread awareness about the importance of donating blood.
All images from Canva
Not only can blood donation be beneficial for you but it can also help you save a precious life. In hospitals, during surgeries, the patient requires extra blood due to their blood loss. Their life can be saved if the same blood type is found in the blood bank of the hospital. Which is why, there are campaigns organised to urge you to donate blood
Apart from saving a life, it can have benefits for your well being too. Regular blood donation can reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
When you donate blood and realise that you just might have helped someone live, the feeling leaves you happy. This feeling is good for your emotional well being.
Donating blood provides you a sense of belonging and reduces isolation.
There are a few steps involved before you donate your blood. The nurse checks your pulse, blood pressure and body temperature to make sure you are fit to donate.
After you donate blood, you are awarded with certificates and free munchies or gifts that you can enjoy. Blood donation is important since it helps save lives.