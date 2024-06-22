7 Pre-Workout Foods To Consume

By: Rahul M | June 22, 2024
Bananas are a great source of potassium, sugar and carbs. Having a banana 30 mins before workout can boost your energy.
All images from Canva
A protein bar is good source of protein intake before workout to enhance your performance. It also gives you good carbs.
Consuming oatmeal two hours before workout and help in slow release of energy and it will also keep you full for longer.
Having apples with peanut butter is the easiest pre-workouts to have. It will not only give you good energy boost but will also give you good fibre and protein.
Consuming egg omlette can be a good source of protein and good fats for as pre-workout.
Nuts and Black Coffee helps in boosting your metabolism and is a excellent pre-workout food option.
Protein Powder can always be a savior when you have less time for a pre-workout. It contains plenty of nutrients to give you that boost you need for your workout.