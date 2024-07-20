7 Popular Shawarma Joints You Should Visit In Mumbai

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 20, 2024
Mumbai has the best of everything. Carter Blue, located at Carter road in Bandra has one of the best shawarma's in the city. They also have options for vegetarians and mutton lovers. You should definitely try their Dajjaj shawarma
Shawarma Factory in Andheri is one of the best shawarma places to eat in Mumbai. They have desi and Lebanese flavors too. They surely have mouth-watering falvours
Yalla Yalla in Andheri west is another best joint to savor a shawarma. They have four outlets in the entire city and they serve the best of middle-eastern flavors.
King's Shawarma in Mazgaon at Mohammed Ali Road is one of the oldest eateries in Mumbai. Their traditional and authentic flavors is what makes it the best in the city. They are not only delicious but also pocket friendly.
Maroosh in Goregaon east easily has one of the juiciest shawarma's in the city. One shawarma and you will be transported to a comfort zone.
Arsalan Shawarma King in Malad is one of the best places in Mumbai to savor some flavorful shawarmas. A blend of taste and authenticity which is also budget friendly.
Modern Juice centre in Colaba might be a place popular for juices but it also serves one of the best shawarmas you'll ever taste. One should definitely try.