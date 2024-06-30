7 OTT Releases To Watch In July 2024

By: Sachin T | June 30, 2024
Take a look at some of the upcoming films, Korean dramas and series set to release on OTT in July 2024.
X
Season 3 of Mirzapur is directed by Gurmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The crime thriller series is set to release on July 5. Audiences can watch the much-anticipated series on Amazon Prime Video.
X
Sweet Home Season 3 is based on Hwang Chang-young and Hwang's webtoon comic of the same name. The Korean drama will release on July 19. You can watch it on Netflix.
X
Lady In The Lake is a thriller film is an adaptation of Laura Lippman's novel of the same name. The Natalie Portman-starrer will premiere on July 19. It will be available on Apple TV+.
X
The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action comedy film which is based on Operation Postmaster. Amazon Prime Video will release the movie on July 25.
X
Kakuda is a horror comedy film which is set to premiere on July 12. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and it will be available on ZEE5.
X
Barzakh is a Pakistani drama which is written and directed by Asim Abbasi. ZEE5 and Zee Zindagi's YouTube channel will premiere the series on July 19.
X
Furiosa—Mad Max Saga is a post-apocalyptic film starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in the lead roles. The action film will release on July 4 and is available on rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.
X
Thanks For Reading!