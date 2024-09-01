7 Nutritious Foods To Include In Your Healthy Diet

By: Rahul M | September 01, 2024
Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale, and others are rich in vitamins A, C, and K and have antioxidant properties and fibre, improving bone health, digestion and reducing inflammation
All images from Canva
Blueberries, strawberries and raspberries are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre, which can improve heart health and reduce the risk of chronic illness
Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds and flaxseeds provide healthy fats, protein and essential nutrients like magnesium and vitamin E to the body
Fatty fish such as Salmon, mackerel and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, benefiting heart health, brain function and more
Lentils, chickpeas and black beans are excellent sources of plant-based protein, fibre, and various vitamins and minerals. They benefit digestive health and improve blood sugar levels
Abundant in beta-carotene, fibre and vitamins C and B6, sweet potato is good for your eyes, immune function and healthy skin
Lastly, Greek yogurt is packed with protein, probiotics and calcium, which supports digestion, muscle health and bone strength
