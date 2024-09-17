7 Nutrient Benefits Of Eating Two Boiled Eggs

By: Rahul M | September 17, 2024
Health experts often advise us to add two boiled eggs to our diet due to the amazing health benefits it offers. Here are seven essential nutrients benefits you get from eating two boiled eggs
All images from Canva
It is a rich source of protein, as one egg provides 6 grams of protein. Adding two eggs to your diet can boost your protein intake along with other sources
Two boiled eggs offer 540 IU of vitamin A, which benefits your immune system and skin health and improves cell growth
Apart from vitamin A, it is also abundant in vitamin B12, helping improve blood cell formation, DNA synthesis and cognitive functions
Along with other vitamins, it also provides vitamin D, which is essential for calcium absorption, immune health and bone strength
It also contains B2, which boosts the metabolism of fats, carbohydrates and proteins and supports eye and skin health
Each egg contains 24 micrograms of folate. It is vital for overall cellular health, red blood cell formation and other function
Along with these essential nutrients, it also provides iron, selenium and choline, which are necessary for other body functions
