7 Natural Repellents To Keep Mosquitoes Away This Monsoon

By: Rahul M | July 29, 2024
Mosquito related diseases are common in monsoons. Here are some of the natural mosquito repellents you can use to keep mosquitoes away.
Consuming garlic can sometimes help keep mosquitoes at bay due to the sulfur compounds it releases through your skin. Garlic sprays can also be used in gardens.
Lemon eucalyptus oil spray is one the most effective repellents. Citronellal present in the oil has strong repellent properties.
Lavender oil spray not only aromatic but also is a great repellent for mosquitoes. It also has anti-fungal properties that help soothe the mosquito bite if any.
Peppermint oil spray has a strong smell that mosquitoes stay from from. It has cooling properties and also helps to keep your skin moisturised.
Neem oil is a natural insect repellent and can be applied to the skin. It's often used in lotions and sprays.
This oil can be mixed with carrier oils and applied to the skin as a mosquito repellent.