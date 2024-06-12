7 Must-Visit Places To Explore In Karnataka's Hampi

By: Rahul M | June 12, 2024
Hampi, a city of profound significance in Karnataka, is home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site and a multitude of religious sites. Among these, the Virupaksha Temple stands as a beacon of spiritual heritage, inviting visitors to connect with the rich religious history of the region.
Canva
The Lotus Temple, also known as the Kamal Palace, is a captivating architectural marvel in the city. Its unique design and intricate details are sure to pique the interest of any visitor.
Canva
Tungabhadra River is a lifeline for numerous flora and fauna in the state. The river provides enchanting beauty to its surroundings, especially at sunrise and sunset.
Canva
Sri Yantrodharaka Hanuman Temple is home to Lord Hanuman. According to legends, it is where Lord Hanuman met Lord Ram for the first time.
Canva
Elephant Stable is another famous place to visit in the city. The place was named after elephants as it was a place where royal elephants used to stay.
Canva
Ancient ruins in Hampi are dedicated to the Vijayanagara Empire. It is a must-visit place for history lovers.
Canva/ Dimtry Rukhlenko
Matanga Hill is one of the most popular tourist spots because it offers panoramic views of its surroundings.
X/ @YaminiSharma_AP