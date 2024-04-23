7 Must-Visit Lord Hanuman Temples For Devotees In India

By: Rahul M | April 23, 2024
Jakhu Temple is situated on Jakhu Hill in Himachal Pradesh. The temple has a 108-foot Hanuman idol, making it a much visit for Hanuman devotees.
Canva
Located in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the Hanuman Garhi Temple is a holy place of lord Hanuman. The temple has beautiful architecture, intricate carvings and artwork designs. Hanuman Chalisa verses are inscribed on the walls.
Wikipedia
The Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh was established by Sant Goswami Tulsidas in the 16th century. The temple has lord Hanuman's idol facing lord Rama's idol.
Tripadvisor
Dedicated to lord Hanuman, the Mahavir Mandir is located in Patna, Bihar. The temple was built in 1730 by an ascetic, Swami Balanand. The temple has idols of Lord Hanuman, Lord Rama, Goddess Parvati and much more.
Google Image | Anurag Kumar Chaturvedi
Hanuman Mandir, popularly known as the Bade Hanuman Ji temple, is located in Sangam, Uttar Pradesh. The temple is believed to have existed since Ramayana. It has a 20-foot-long and 8-foot-wide statue of lord Hanuman in a lying down position, which is why called the 'Lete Hanuman Mandir'.
Trawell
Bala Hanuman Temple, also called Shri Balahanuman Sankirtan Mandir, is located in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It was established in 1963-64 by Shri Prem Bhushanji Maharaj. The devotees must see the idols of Hanuman, Rama and much more.
Tour My India
Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple, located in Tamil Nadu, has one of the tallest statues (18 feet) of Hanuman in India. It is a must-visit spot for Hanuman devotees.
Tripadvisor