7 Must-Try Lipstick Hacks That Work Wonders

By: Rahul M | July 29, 2024
If I ask you one makeup product without which you can't leave the house, what is it? I'm sure for many of us, it's lipstick. To elevate your lip look, here are lipstick hacks that work wonders. But first, opt for lip care
Finding the perfect lipstick shade may seem impossible to many. However, a viral TikTok hack suggests that if you pinch your fingertips, you can identify the tone that is ideal for your lips
For long-lasting lipstick, prep your lips by exfoliating and hydrating before applying lip products directly
While the gloss boss is in trend, give any lip shade a glossy finish by applying a clear gloss over it
To make your lips fuller and more elevated, apply a lip liner on the outer lines of your lips before going in with the actual lipstick. Make sure to match the shade of the lip liner and lipstick to achieve a natural look
If you want matte finish lips without using matte lipstick, consider dabbing a minimum amount of powder over your lipstick
Lastly, if you are someone who stains their teeth while applying lipstick, then try to make an 'O' shape with your lips and apply lipstick
