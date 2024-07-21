7 Must-Try Ice Cream Flavours For The Monsoon Season

By: Rahul M | July 21, 2024

Custard apple, popularly called Sitafal, is one of the most beloved ice cream flavours for the monsoon. The subtle sweetness with a few chunks of custard apple makes it a go-to ice cream choice for many

Next, you must try the sweet and sour taste of jamun ice cream for the season

Who isn't in love with Litchi? And, if you haven't tried the litchi-flavoured ice cream, then you're missing out on a lot of yummy delight 

Tender coconut ice cream is another popular ice cream flavour and a staple choice for many

Despite being a summer fruit, Watermelon ice cream can be savoured in any season and so in monsoon too

Guava-flavoured ice cream has very distinct, creamy and rich flavours of the guava fruit. If you love spicy, then you must try the spicy guava ice cream flavour

Last on the list is Black Grapes. The black grapes ice cream has a similar taste to jamun ice cream, but it is sweeter on the side and has rich flavours of grapes

