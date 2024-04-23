7 Must-Read Books for Your Children This Summer Vacation

By: Rahul M | April 23, 2024
If you are starting your reading journey, then you must read Words Are Magic by Zaila Avant-garde. These are fun books to read this summer.
Make your children read about their favourite on-screen character, Super Mario. The book has fun games, puzzles and word searches that will keep them occupied this summer.
One of the most hilarious books your children must read this summer. The Underdog by Kate Temple and Jol Temple is a funny mystery about a dog and cat.
Happiness According to Humphrey, it has to be on your kid's summer reading list. It is the story of a hamster and a dog. Reading will help improve their English and mystery-solving skills.
Make your kid read about an 8-year-old Bibsy Cross. The book Bibsy Cross and the Bad Apple by Liz Garton Scanlon will teach your kid vocabulary, emotions and much more.
If your children love fiction, magic and fantasy, then they must read Newbie Fairy by Kate Korsh. The illustration done by Marta Altes will enhance their visual and imaginative skills.
Make your children read about the two best friends, Amber Brown and Justin Daniel. Amber Brown is Not a Crayon by Paula Danziger is a hilarious and relatable story for your kids.
