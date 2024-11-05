7 Must-Have Foods In Your Child's Diet To Support Healthy Growth & Nutrition

By: Rahul M | November 05, 2024
Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale and others are packed with iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C, supporting bone health, immunity, and energy levels
All images from Canva
Milk, yoghurt and other dairy products are rich in calcium and vitamin D, which are essential for strong bones and teeth
Whole grains are an important intake in their diet as they provide fibre for digestive health and are a great source of sustained energy
Lean proteins, including chicken, fish, eggs and beans, are a must in a child's diet to support muscle growth, brain development, and overall repair and maintenance of the body
Blueberries, strawberries and raspberries can also be incorporated into their diet for antioxidants and vitamins that help strengthen the immune system and improve cognitive function
Nuts, seeds and dry fruits are rich in healthy fats, protein, and omega-3s, boosting brain health and providing long-lasting energy
Last but not least, colourful vegetables, packed with vitamins and minerals, can be a fun and healthy addition to any diet. It also promotes eye health, immune support, and skin health
