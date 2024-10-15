7 Morning Habits That Are Good For Your Mental Health

By: Rahul M | October 15, 2024
A healthy morning habit can indeed boost mental health. Drinking a glass of fresh water can improve focus and clarity and help awaken the brain and body
Start the morning with deep breathing exercises, as they can increase self-awareness and reduce stress. Mindfulness will make you stay calm for the day
To receive the right amount of energy, you should start the day with a healthy and balanced breakfast rich in protein and carbs
Hormones like endorphins, which are a stress buster are released by physical activity, which ultimately boosts mood and reduces anxiety, so engage in activities like running or walking in the morning
Avoid consumption of social media just after waking up. Do tasks that promote calm before you engage with the digital world for better mental well-being
Practice good habits such as staying calm during challenges and being patient. Set a daily goal for the day to stay focused
You should start your day by being thankful for all the great things in life; this will shift the mind to feel positive and reduce stress
