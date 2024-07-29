7 Mistakes To Avoid On A Blind Date

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 29, 2024
Being on time conveys that you are considerate of the other person's time and that the date is important to you. Being late for a date can give the wrong impression.
All images from Canva
While it's good to share some personal information, don't share too much too fast. Maintain a healthy conversation and allow the relationship to develop organically over time.
Talking about previous relationships can be quite off-putting and awkward on a date. Prioritize the here and now while getting to know one another.
Throughout the date, checking your phone or sending texts constantly could come out as impolite and inconsiderate. Focus completely on your date.
To establish a connection, active listening is important. Refrain from intervening and show sincere attention in what your date is saying.
Most importantly, be who you are and not someone your date might be impressed with. Being genuine and true to who you are is crucial. Also, definately do not lean in to kiss on your first date. Consent is important.