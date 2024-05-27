7 Majestic Places To Explore In Maharashtra's Panchgani In 2024

By: Sunanda Singh | May 27, 2024
Panchagani is one of the best places to explore in the Satara district of Maharashtra. The hill station is nestled with lush greenery, making it a perfect destination during the monsoon season.
Kaas Plateau is a must-visit site in Maharashtra. The place is home to numerous wildlife flowers and has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.
Mapro Garden is a beautiful park in Panchgani. It is another famous site to visit at Hill Station.
Parsi Point is famous for its enchanting beauty. The place offers relaxation from the hustle and bustle of the metropolitan region.
Rajpuri Caves, a revered pilgrimage site in the Hindu religion, is home to Lord Kartikeya. Located just a stone's throw away from Panchagani, it offers a unique blend of spirituality and natural beauty.
Dholya Ganapati is home to Lord Ganpati. It is situated on the bank of the Krishna River on the outskirts of Panchagani.
Mahabaleshwar is another popular hill station in the Satara district of Maharashtra. Nestled with greenery, it also houses Mahabaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas.
Kate's Point, located on the outskirts of Panchagani, is a breathtaking spot surrounded by majestic mountains and a serene water body, offering a perfect escape into nature's lap.
