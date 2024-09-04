7 Last-Minute Easy Gift Ideas For Teacher's Day 2024

By: Rahul M | September 04, 2024
Every year, September 5 is observed as Teachers Day in India. If you still haven't planned what to give your teachers, check out the list of some last-minute gifts that might help
All images from Canva
If you are high on budget, a vintage or luxurious-looking pen can be a great option for teachers
A heartfelt, handwritten note can mean a lot. Express your appreciation and gratitude towards your teachers by giving them a thank-you note
A stylish and handmade pen stand is a meaningful gift that can help keep a teacher's workspace organised
Take a set of baked goods such as muffins, chocolate, macarons and brownies from your local bakery shop for your teacher
A mini indoor plant for their desk or house can be an excellent gift for teachers who love nature and plants
Create a quick and easy custom calendar featuring inspiring quotes, cute illustrations or even class photos for a meaningful gift
A bunch of fresh flowers or a cute bouquet from a local flower market is always the best gift option, which everyone adores
