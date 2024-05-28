7 Interesting Facts About Mount Everest You Didn't Know Before

By: Rahul M | May 28, 2024

The Mount Everest is 60 million years old.

Image Courtesy: Canva

Mount Everest has several names such as "Sagarmartha" in Nepali language, "Peak 5", and "Chomolungma" in Tibetan.

Image Courtesy: Canva

It is the tallest mountain on the Earth, towering height around 29.032 feet above sea level.

Image Courtesy: Canva

Mount Everest was named after Sir George Everest, a British surveyors and geographer.

Image Courtesy: Wikipedia

Every year, the Everest Mountain grows approximately 44 millimeters.

Image Courtesy: Canva

Sir Edmund Hillary from New Zealand and Nepal's Tenzing Norgay were the first ones to successfully climb Mount Everest in May 28, 1953.

Image Courtesy: NZ History

Two Nepalese climbers, Moni Mulepati and Pem Dorjee, got married on the Mount Everest in 2005. They were the first couple to do that.

Image Courtesy: Canva