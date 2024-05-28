7 Interesting Facts About Mount Everest You Didn't Know Before

By: Rahul M | May 28, 2024
The Mount Everest is 60 million years old.
Mount Everest has several names such as "Sagarmartha" in Nepali language, "Peak 5", and "Chomolungma" in Tibetan.
It is the tallest mountain on the Earth, towering height around 29.032 feet above sea level.
Mount Everest was named after Sir George Everest, a British surveyors and geographer.
Every year, the Everest Mountain grows approximately 44 millimeters.
Sir Edmund Hillary from New Zealand and Nepal's Tenzing Norgay were the first ones to successfully climb Mount Everest in May 28, 1953.
Two Nepalese climbers, Moni Mulepati and Pem Dorjee, got married on the Mount Everest in 2005. They were the first couple to do that.
