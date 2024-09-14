7 Interesting Facts About Hindi Language That You May Not Know

By: Manasi Kamble | September 14, 2024
As the nation celebrates Hindi diwas today, September 14, Let us know 7 unpopular facts about Hindi language.
Bharatendu Harishchandra is credited as the Father of Modern Hindi Language. Hindi is undeniably rich in heritage, with numerous writers and poets making essential contributions to the language. Bharatendu Harishchandra gained popularity for his works using the pen name 'Rasa'.
Hindi is a direct offspring of Sanskrit and has its origins in the year 769 AD. Over time, the language became more popular and was originally known as Old Hindi, spoken in the region near Delhi.
Devanagari is the script in which the Hindi language is written. It is derived from numerous languages such as Sanskrit, Marathi, Boro, Konkani. It has 11 vowels and 33 consonants and is not completely phonetic.
The Hindi language is not limited to just India! Nepal has the second biggest population of Hindi speakers, followed by 650,000 speakers in the US and 450,000 speakers in Mauritius. Fiji, Guyana, Suriname, South Africa, Trinidad, and Tobago also categorize Hindi as a minority language.
In 1977, Atal Bihari Vajpayee demonstrated his admiration for the Hindi language by delivering a speech in Hindi at the United Nations.
The initial Hindi books, including Heera Lal's work on Ain E Akbari titled Ain e Akbari ki Bhasha Vachanika, and Rewa Maharaja's work on Kabir, were likely published in 1795.
The word Hindi is derived from the Persian word ‘Hind’. It means the land of the Indus River.
Thanks For Reading!