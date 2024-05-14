7 Incredible Locations In France's Cannes That You Must Explore In 2024

By: Rahul M | May 14, 2024
France is one of the beautiful countries to explore and is known for its culture, food, history, beautiful places and much more. One of the famous cities in the country is Cannes, which is renowned for its luxury hotels and breathtaking views, it holds numerous travel destinations to explore.
Canva
Beaches in Cannes are one of the picnic spots that offers scenic views and and tranquility.
Canva
Eglise Notre Dame d'Esperance is a chruch located in Cannes city of France. The church is known for its architecture and is one of the religious places for solace seekers.
Tripadvisor
The Lerins Islands, a serene escape from the bustling city life, are a part of Cannes. Surrounded by the azure waters of the Mediterranean, these islands offer a mesmerising retreat for nature lovers.
Cannes
Saint Paul de Vence, a picturesque village enveloped in lush greenery, is a mere 25 km away from Cannes. This close proximity makes it an ideal day trip for those staying in Cannes.
Tripadvisor
Fort du Mont Alban is situated in Agradavel, 38 km from Cannes. The fort provides a panoramic view of the water body.
Tripadvisor
Valensole plateau is the place that holds astounding Lavender Fields. It is located on the outskirts of Cannes City.
Verdon Gorge is a popular place to explore, and it is famous for hiking. The place also has a river of the same name.
Visit Var