7 Iconic sculptures of Michelangelo on his birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 05, 2023
'The Pietà' depicts the Virgin Mary holding the dead body of Christ just after his crucifixion. Today, it holds a place of honor in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican
Michelangelo's sculpture depicting the 'Horned Moses' that remains one of his most famous sculptures of Rome and is praised for its dynamism and the quiet power of the figure's seated posture. It is now a part of Basilica di San Pietro in Vincoli
Michelangelo’s beautiful marble sculptures, 'The Rebellious Slave' was carved out of Carrara marble in 1513; leaving it in an unfinished state, which adds to its raw emotional effect
Michelangelo’s 'Angel' is presented as strong, with the wings of an eagle, with the artist’s signature musculature
Michelangelo’s sculpture features the young Christ standing up, as if about to walk away from his mother, symbolic of him going out into the world. His mother does not restrain him, aware of her son’s divine fate
David is the most famous of Michelangelo’s sculptures is 5.17 meters tall. It was sculpted in a marble and it represents perfect muscles, a confident look and a fearless posture
The sculpture of Bacchus, the Roman God of wine, drunkenness, excess and nature where Bacchus wears only a crown of vine leaves, a bunch of grapes and a glass of wine. His body visibly swaying under the effect of alcohol. It now resides in the National Museum of Bargello in Florence, Italy
Thanks For Reading!