7 Homemade Chaat To Savour This Monsoon

By: Rahul M | June 18, 2024
The Monsson is here, which means it's time to indulge in some refreshing and tasty chaats. One of the most favourite chaat for the season is a flavourful Aloo Chaat.
All images from Canva
Corn Chaat is a boiled sweet corn dish tossed with onion, tomato, chat masala, lemon juice, salt, etc. It is an easy and quick chaat to have this monsoon.
Papdi Chaat is a crispy and lightweight chaat to have this rainy season. The texture and fresh veggie flavours make it a quick snack to have anytime.
Bhel combines puffed rice, chopped veggies, sev, boiled potatoes and chutney. It is light and savoury chaat to have.
Channa Chaat is a healthy and easy option you can opt for the monsoon. Pair with hot tea on cold days.
Another on the list is a refreshing Sprouts Chaat. This easy-to-make homemade chaat is healthy and nutritious.
You cannot miss Pani Puri, Sev Puri, and Dahi Puri for the monsoon. The popular street food can be made at home with few easy steps.