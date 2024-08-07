7 High Cholesterol Foods To Avoid

By: Rahul M | August 07, 2024
Fried foods such as french fries, fried chicken, or pakodas cooked in oil are high in saturated fat and trans fat, which can increase bad cholesterol levels in the body
Sausages, hot dogs, and bacon are processed meats that are rich in saturated fat and cholesterol
Dairy products such as whole milk, cheese, butter and others contains high level of saturated fat
Pastries, cookies, cakes and other baked goods are made with butter, which can lead to trans fat and saturated fat
Fast foods are a big damage to the cholesterol level in the body due to the cooking methods and ingredients used
Oils such as coconut oil and palm oil also affects cholesterol level due to the high saturated fat content. Instead, opt for olive oil or avocado oil for better health
Lastly, red meat such as beef, pork and lamb have increased saturated fat
Thanks For Reading!