7 Herbal Teas To Stay Healthy & Warm In Winter Cold

By: Rahul M | November 08, 2024

Ginger Tea aids digestion, boosts circulation and soothes sore throats. It keeps you warm and supports immunity in the winter

Chamomile Tea calms nerves, improves sleep, and reduces inflammation. It also promotes restful sleep, which is essential for immunity strength

Peppermint Tea benefits digestion, clears sinuses and reduces congestion. It also helps relieve winter sinus pressure

Next, Elderberry Tea is high in antioxidants, supporting immune protection. During winter, it naturally fights off colds and flu

Cinnamon Tea is warming, balances blood sugar, and boosts circulation. It keeps you cosy and supports heart health

Lemon Balm Tea reduces stress, lifts mood, and has antiviral effects, protecting you from viral colds during the breezy season

Lastly, hot Turmeric Milk has anti-inflammatory effects, eases joint pain and strengthens immunity in cold weather

