7 Herbal Teas To Stay Healthy & Warm In Winter Cold

By: Rahul M | November 08, 2024
Ginger Tea aids digestion, boosts circulation and soothes sore throats. It keeps you warm and supports immunity in the winter
Chamomile Tea calms nerves, improves sleep, and reduces inflammation. It also promotes restful sleep, which is essential for immunity strength
Peppermint Tea benefits digestion, clears sinuses and reduces congestion. It also helps relieve winter sinus pressure
Next, Elderberry Tea is high in antioxidants, supporting immune protection. During winter, it naturally fights off colds and flu
Cinnamon Tea is warming, balances blood sugar, and boosts circulation. It keeps you cosy and supports heart health
Lemon Balm Tea reduces stress, lifts mood, and has antiviral effects, protecting you from viral colds during the breezy season
Lastly, hot Turmeric Milk has anti-inflammatory effects, eases joint pain and strengthens immunity in cold weather
Thanks For Reading!