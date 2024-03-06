7 Herbal Teas To Improve Your Physical And Mental Health

By: Mariyam Usmani | March 06, 2024
Red like the burbling colour of spring, 'Hibiscus Tea' serves a scrumptious and aesthetic cup of happiness to fight extra fat, bacteria, and cholesterol like a crimson red soldier of health, armed with ample antioxidants.
While 'Chamomile Tea' is no less than bliss to bolster your immunity and guard mental peace like a gentle white boon,. Chamomile tea is an excellent digestive aid and can also help reduce anxiety.
A refreshing cup of hot 'Lemon-Ginger' tea is among the most popular home remedies for pain and inflammation. This is also good for boosting heart health, immunity, and alertness.
The fresh green leaves of 'Lemongrass' can cook miracles in your tea-pot with their revamping taste and fascinating aroma. The Lemongrass tea is also helpful to fighting cholesterol and skin problems.
If you face severe outbursts of pain during menstruation, you can try 'Rose Tea' to overcome the hazards naturally. Rose tea is a panacea for period cramping and related complications.
Similarly, the bitter taste of sage can revive your energy and relieve stress. Consuming 'Sage Tea' daily can mitigate insomnia and anxiety.
The dark-red 'Rooibos Tea' is good for controlling blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases. This is another amazing remedy to attain health goals.