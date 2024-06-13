7 Healthy Soups For Good Immunity This Monsoon

By: Rahul M | June 13, 2024
Broccoli soup is a nutritious dinner option this monsoon. It's delicious, its creamy and it will make keep you warm.
All images from Canva
Mix vegetable soup is packed with fibre and a bowl of hot soup can never go wrong on a monsoon evening. You can add you choice of vegetables, temper it with your choice of spices and serve it hot.
Carrot Pumpkin soup is another healthy dinner option. Pumpkin is rich in vitamins A, B1, B6, and C, copper, fiber, folate, and manganese. This nutrient packet soup is perfect for on a rainy evening.
Pepper hot soup commonly known as Hot and Sour soup is a good dinner alternative if you feel sick or have an itchy throat. This soup contains loads of ginger, garlic and pepper which are good for your immunity and keeps you warm.
You can make lentil soup with your choice of lentils. It is commonly made with red or black lentils along with some greens. It is packed with good protein and fibre. It also helps in improving your immunity.
Corn and Spinach Soup is a healthy dinner option. Spinach supports immune function and aid the digestive system.
Bottle Guard and Mushroom soup. Bottle guard has multiple health benefits. It aids in digestion and helps in bowel movements. It also keeps your immune system healthy. It is a good dinner option.