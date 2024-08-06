7 Health Benefits Of Pumpkin Seeds

By: Rahul M | August 06, 2024

Pumpkin seeds improve heart health due to their rich content of fats, fibre, and antioxidant properties

Their antioxidant nutrients also protect healthy cells from harmful free radicals, reducing the risk of cancer

According to a study, it is a great seed for people with diabetes as it is known for lowering blood sugar due to its hypoglycemic properties

The rich source of dietary fibre in pumpkin seeds boosts metabolism and aids weight loss

The content of vitamin C, vitamin E, and other antioxidants helps reduce the risk of viral flu, cold, and other diseases

Additionally, it also boosts the immunity system in your body from the high amount of phytochemicals and antioxidants

Lastly, it has tryptophan, an amino acid that the body uses to convert into serotonin and melatonin, which promotes better sleep at night

