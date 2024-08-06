7 Health Benefits Of Pumpkin Seeds

By: Rahul M | August 06, 2024
Pumpkin seeds improve heart health due to their rich content of fats, fibre, and antioxidant properties
Their antioxidant nutrients also protect healthy cells from harmful free radicals, reducing the risk of cancer
According to a study, it is a great seed for people with diabetes as it is known for lowering blood sugar due to its hypoglycemic properties
The rich source of dietary fibre in pumpkin seeds boosts metabolism and aids weight loss
The content of vitamin C, vitamin E, and other antioxidants helps reduce the risk of viral flu, cold, and other diseases
Additionally, it also boosts the immunity system in your body from the high amount of phytochemicals and antioxidants
Lastly, it has tryptophan, an amino acid that the body uses to convert into serotonin and melatonin, which promotes better sleep at night
