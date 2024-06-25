7 Health Benefits Of Jamun You Didn't Know

By: Rahul M | June 25, 2024
Jamun is not only a delicious fruit to have but it also has multiple health benefits you sure must be unaware of. Let' know what they are.
All images from Canva
Jamun is packed with Vitamin C and iron. Hence, it helps in increasing haemoglobin. The iron present in the fruit also purifies your blood.
The antioxidants and dietary fibres present in Jamun reduce the level of cholesterol in your body. Hence, it helps in maintaining a healthy heart.
Vitamin A and C present in Jamun helps in detoxification and aids in treating digestive issues. It helps with bloating and ulcer problems.
Traditionally, Jamun is known to help with diabetes management. Jamboline and Jambosine present in the seeds can help bring down glucose levels and help with releasing insulin in the body.
Jamun is also known to help with weight loss. Its low calorie and rich fibre content makes it a perfect snack for weight loss.
Since Jamun helps in purifying blood, it leaves you radiant and flawless skin.
