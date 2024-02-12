7 Health Benefits Of Hugging Someone You Love

By: Rahul M | February 12, 2024
As we celebrate Hug Day on February 12, let us tell you that hugging your dear one sparks up your body, quite literally.
The action of love and affection comes along with many health benefits. In short, it cheers you up and comforts you.
Here are seven ways in which hugging someone you love impacts your body and mind in a positive way.
(1) Hugging calms you by releasing oxytocin, the cuddle hormone. Thus, it proves effective in reducing stress and feeling better.
(2) A happy hug is a mood regulator and it's associated with improving sleep quality. It promotes sleep as you feel relaxed and calm.
(3) While being with your partner and cherishing moments can in itself be a happy phase, hugging each stimulates the release of dopamine. This enhances mood and gives a rewarding feeling of pleasure.
(4) At times, embracing yourself and expressing a form of self-love promotes well-being and energises you from within.
(5) You may also shower some love and care on your pet to make yourself feel comforted. Hugging your doggo can really be therapeutic.
(6) Apart from proving effective on stress and bad mood, hugging does wonders on pain too. It is said that hugging releases endorphins which are the body's natural painkillers.
(7) Interestingly, hugs can also enhance bonding, foster a sense of connection and intimacy, and strengthen relationships.