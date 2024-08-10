7 Health Benefits Of Cupping Therapy

By: Rahul M | August 10, 2024
Cupping is a traditional therapy that involves placing cups on the skin to create suction. This technique is believed to promote healing by improving blood flow
All images from Canva
Cupping is commonly used to alleviate pain in areas such as the back, neck, shoulders, and joints. The suction is thought to improve blood flow and reduce muscle tension, which can help relieve pain
The suction created by the cups is believed to draw blood to the affected area, which may promote better circulation and help with the healing process
This method can help relax tense muscles and connective tissue, which may improve range of motion and overall muscle flexibility
In traditional Chinese medicine, cupping is sometimes used to help with respiratory issues like colds, bronchitis, and asthma
Some practitioners believe that cupping helps the body eliminate toxins by drawing impurities to the surface of the skin
Cupping may help reduce the frequency and severity of migraines and headaches by relieving tension in the muscles and promoting relaxation.