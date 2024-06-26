7 Health Benefits Of Consuming Pineapple

By: Rahul M | June 26, 2024
Pineapple is packed with nutrients. It has Vitamin C, manganese, potassium, B-12, minerals and fibres. One cup of pineapple can give you all these nutrients.
All images from Canva
Pineapple contains bromelain. This enzyme present promotes tissue healing.
Pineapple has anti-inflammatory properties. The bromelain present can prevent growth of tumors.
Pineapple is packed with fibres. This helps in aiding digestion and preventing gut related problems.
Pineapple provides pain relief from arthritis. The anti-inflammatory properties of bromelain help in providing pain relief.
Pineapple is a good snack to binge on. It helps in burning fat by increasing your metabolism.
Pineapple makes for an excellent post workout snack. It provides relief from muscle inflammation that might help you to recover from sore muscles sooner.