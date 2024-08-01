7 Health Benefits Of Bajra (Pearl Millet) for Women

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 01, 2024
Bajra, also known as pearl millet has multiple health benefits. It conatins carbohydrates that are take time to digest and this helps in maintaining a stable blood sugar level for a long time
Bajra has cholestrol lowering properties. It is rich in dietary fibres which is why it is good for heart patients.
Bajra is great for people who frequently suffer from acidity. It reduces the acidity of the stomach thereby limits formation of ulcers.
Bajra is a millet that also promotes good gut health. It will prevent constipation and any digestive issues.
Bajra is also a good source of protein, especially for vegetarians who have limited sources of protein. Combine rajma with other pulses like dal and rajma to make a good meal.
Since Bajra is rich in potassium, it helps patients with high blood pressure problems. More potassium helps throw out extra sodium in body, regulating blood pressure.
Bajra contains good fats which is beneficial for people who have high cholestrol levels.