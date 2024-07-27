7 Hacks To Cure Headaches Within Minutes

By: Rahul M | July 27, 2024
Headaches can be annoying, can ruin the your productivity and hinder your work. Here are a few hacks that can help you cure headaches within minutes.
All images from Canva
Put a pinch of salt under or on the tip of your tongue and it can cure your headache within minutes. It probably means you are dehydrated or have low blood sodium.
Smelling a few natural oils can help you with headaches. These include peppermint extract, eucalyptus, and lavender oil. This is known as aromatherapy where certains aromas helps ease the pain.
Most headaches occur due to dehydration. Drink sips of water, preferably with added electrolytes to cure heachaches instantly.
Headaches are caused due to less blood circulation to the brain. You can choose to lie down in a yoga pose called 'Viparit Karani' and allow the blood flow to get normal. It instantly heals your heachache.
Sipping ginger tea is proven to be quickest remedy to cure a headache. Likewise, drinking peppermint or mint tea might also help.
To protect your skin from the cold, put the ice in a plastic bag that is wrapped with a thin cloth. Apply the ice pack on your cheeks and/or forehead, or really wherever the most pain is.