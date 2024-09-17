7 Green Flags Of Happy Couples

By: Rahul M | September 17, 2024
Mutual respect is a green flag of happy couples, as both partners should value each other’s opinions where they listen and consider each other's perspectives and ideas
All images from Canva
Another green sign is open communication. There should be an honest and open dialogue, where both partners feel comfortable expressing their thoughts and feelings being open to each other and not hiding things
Trust is a very important aspect of a healthy relationship where both partners believe in each other
Both partners should support each other for their relationship to grow stronger, personal as well as career growth. It is a green card for a long-lasting relationship
There should be equality between the partners where none of them looks down on the other; not one of the other dominates, and both partners have equal standing in a situation
Partners who foster mutual communication and solve things mutually, instead of playing the blame game are a healthy couple
Lastly, couples who regularly show affection and give appreciation make their relationship stronger
Thanks For Reading!