7 Ganesh Chaturthi Prashad Ideas For Offerings & Rituals

By: Rahul M | September 07, 2024
Prashad is a special dish prepared for rituals and bhog during festivals. Here are seven prashads for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
One of the most beloved prashads offered to Bappa is modak. You can try several types, such as dry fruit modak, fried modak, chocolate modak and more
One of Maharashtrian's staples during the festive season, Puran Poli is a sweet lentil-filling chapati made with jaggery and chana dal
Often used in rituals, Sheera is another delicious prashad you can prepare for Ganesh Chaturthi. You can try banana sheera, pineapple sheera and other types
Churma Ladoo is a rich and crumbly ladoo, often made in large numbers for festive offering
Coconuts are symbols of purity and prosperity, and offering coconut rice during Ganesh Chaturthi is common in southern India
Basundi is another popular prashad offering during Ganesh Chaturthi, especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat
Lastly, Panchamrut is a combination of five ingredients: milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar. It is another great offering for the festival
