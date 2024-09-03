7 Foods To Consume For More Vitamin C Than Orange

By: Rahul M | September 03, 2024
We often believe Oranges as our go-to source for vitamin C. However, did you know that there are many other foods that contain more vitamin C than orange? Keep reading to know
Every 100 grams of guava has 228 mg of vitamin C. This healthy fruit benefits the body by improving the immune system, regulating digestion, and more
One of the staples in Indian kitchens, curry leaves offer 80 mg of vitamin C per 100 grams. They are good for your skin health, improve liver health and aid digestion
600 mg of vitamin C are found in 100 grams of amla. It offers several health benefits, including better immune health, combative oxidative stress and improved digestion
Another food with rich vitamin C content is Kiwi. It has 93 mg per 100 grams. It also offers other essential nutrients like vitamin K and fibre
Bell peppers are dense with vitamin C nutrients. It offers 190 mg of vitamin C per 100 grams, benefiting your eye and skin health
Lastly, broccoli is always regarded as a healthy and nutritious vegetable, good for your overall health. It contains 89 mg of vitamin C per 100 grams
