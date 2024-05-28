7 Foods To Consume During Periods

By: Rahul M | May 28, 2024
Water-rich and nutritious fruits are best to consume during menstruation. Fruits like watermelon, banana and others can regulate blood pressure and reduce bloating.
Kale, spinach and other leafy vegetables should be in your diet during periods. It contains iron and essential nutrients which can replenish lost blood and reduce fatigue.
Ginger's anti-inflammatory properties can ease period pain. It is advisable to consume ginger tea as it will reduce severe menstrual cramps.
Nuts like almonds, cashews, walnuts and others provide magnesium and healthy nutrients, which helps in alleviating cramps.
Yoghurt contains probiotics that can reduce bloating during periods and improve the digestion process.
Consuming turmeric during menstruation can reduce pain and inflammation.
Dark chocolate will lift your mood and relieve you from cravings during periods.