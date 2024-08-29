7 Foods That Keep Your Thyroid Healthy

By: Rahul M | August 29, 2024
Vegetables rich in vitamin C and calcium, such as cauliflower, broccoli, kale and others are beneficial for your thyroid health
All images from Canva
Sprouts, especially bean sprouts, are good for your thyroid as they contain antioxidants, proteins, complex carbohydrates and more
Fruits stimulate your thyroid glands. The ones abundant in antioxidant properties, such as cherries, blueberries and cranberries are good for your thyroid health
The healing effect of honey can also improve your thyroid health. Consume it with lemon water or tea to avail honey's healthy benefits
The rich source of amino acids, iron, calcium and other micro-nutrients makes tofu an excellent food for thyroid health
Olive oil contains healthy fats and many nutrients that help boost the thyroid hormone levels in the body
Lastly, macadamia nuts, Brazil nuts, and hazelnuts contain selenium, which promotes healthy thyroid glands
Thanks For Reading!