7 Foods That Keep Your Thyroid Healthy

By: Rahul M | August 29, 2024

Vegetables rich in vitamin C and calcium, such as cauliflower, broccoli, kale and others are beneficial for your thyroid health

All images from Canva

Sprouts, especially bean sprouts, are good for your thyroid as they contain antioxidants, proteins, complex carbohydrates and more

Fruits stimulate your thyroid glands. The ones abundant in antioxidant properties, such as cherries, blueberries and cranberries are good for your thyroid health

The healing effect of honey can also improve your thyroid health. Consume it with lemon water or tea to avail honey's healthy benefits

The rich source of amino acids, iron, calcium and other micro-nutrients makes tofu an excellent food for thyroid health

Olive oil contains healthy fats and many nutrients that help boost the thyroid hormone levels in the body

Lastly, macadamia nuts, Brazil nuts, and hazelnuts contain selenium, which promotes healthy thyroid glands

