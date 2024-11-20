7 Foods That Boost Immunity System During Winter Season

By: Rahul M | November 20, 2024
During winter, several viral infections and colds are a common health concern. However, you can prevent illness by having a strong immune system. Here are seven foods to include in your winter diet:
All images from Canva
Include citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons and grapefruits in your diet to help fight colds and flu, as they are rich in vitamin C
Have ginger tea or lemon and ginger water to boost your immunity system. It is a natural remedy to reduce inflammation and improve immunity during the cold weather
Amla is high in vitamin C, improving immunity, boosting collagen production, and benefiting skin and hair health
Next, garlic's health properties strengthens the immune system and protects against winter infections
Vitamin C and beta-carotene, which are abundant in sweet potatoes, boost immunity and illness dur to winter colds
Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, spinach keeps you healthy. Explore various dishes, such as palak paratha, or simply boil it with salt for a healthy meal option
Almonds are full of vitamin E, which will keep your immune system strong. Incorporate a handful of almonds in your daily winter diet to avail its health benefits
Thanks For Reading!